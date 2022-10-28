When Janhvi Kapoor Talked About The Worst Rumour She Heard About Herself

Khushi Kapoor, the sister of Janhvi Kapoor, is set to make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Meanwhile, the actress is hogging the spotlight, and it has something to do with her personal life. The Archies actress is very active on social media and recently had a romantic exchange with Akshat Rajan, who was previously linked to her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor.

She recently shared a few photos from her California vacation on Instagram. Khushi wore a crop top and track pants in the first photo. In the following slides, she was seen posing with Akshat, who has long been a close friend of Janhvi’s.

Top showsha video

According to reports, the ‘I Love You’ exchange between Khushi and Akshat on her post drew everyone’s attention. While Akshat commented ‘ly’ followed by three heart emojis, Khushi responded with ‘iluuuuuu’ followed by a heart emoji. Khushi and Akshat’s affectionate exchange has sparked dating rumours, but it remains to be seen if they are true. The comments are not visible to us anymore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)



Meanwhile, when Jhanvi was asked about the worst rumour she had heard about herself, the actress said, “Me and Khushi Kapoor are dating the same person, it was very disturbing.”

Jhanvi said that one of the worst things about the rumour market is that the person’s family is also dragged into it. Jhanvi said, “There was a rumour about both of us that I was dating Akshat Rajan. While neither I nor Khushi dated him. He is a very good friend of our childhood.”

Speaking of Zoya Akhtar’s next film, several new faces, including Suhana Khan, will make their debut with it. The Archies is a musical drama set in the 1960s and it will premiere on Netflix. The young actors will portray well-known characters from Archie Comics.

Read all the Latest Movies News here