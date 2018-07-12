English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
When Jay Bhanushali Stepped Into Rajeev Khandelwal's Shoes
Actor Jay Bhanushali says there was a time when he had to "step into the shoes" of Left Right Left star Rajeev Khandelwal.
A file photo of Jay Bhanushali.
Mumbai: Actor Jay Bhanushali says there was a time when he had to "step into the shoes" of Left Right Left star Rajeev Khandelwal. He says it was a huge deal for him.
Jay and his wife Mahhi Vij shot for the chat show JuzzBaatt… Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak where he had a light-hearted conversation with its host Rajeev Khandelwal, read a statement.
During the course of the episode, Rajeev asked Jay how acting happened to him.
"I remember that my debut show was going to replace your popular show on the same time slot and stepping into your shoes was a huge deal for a debutant like me. Everyone had a lot of expectations from me," Jay said.
"But I feel that particular time slot was a golden time slot, and since then my journey in the industry has been extremely thrilling."
