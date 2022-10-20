When Jaya Bachchan Said Hubby Amitabh Bachchan 'Isn’t Romantic'

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are among the most actors in Bollywood. An old video of the celebrity couple resurfaced on the internet and left social media users in a frenzy. The famous couple appeared in one of the first episodes of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in 1998, where they discussed their first meeting, love life and much more.

The video opens up with Simi Garewal asking Jaya if her husband is romantic. Amitabh Bachchan, according to Jaya Bachchan, isn’t particularly romantic in his personal life. Jaya teased her spouse, “Not with me!” as she laughed. Amitabh quips as he tries to understand what he must do romantically to which Jaya says some “flowers and wine”. Jaya further said that maybe if Amitabh had a girlfriend, he would’ve done it with her. Simi then asks Jaya if Amitabh was romantic during their courtship to which Jaya said, “No, he wouldn’t speak” and Amitabh replied saying, “it’s a waste of time”.

Watch the video below.

is he a romantic? not with mepic.twitter.com/MRQZoq0N2H — . (@shizaahahaa) October 19, 2022

Upon seeing this video, fans reshared the post and dropped comments. One of the users wrote, “I feel so sad for Jaya”. A third user wrote, “I don’t think any husband is romantic with his wife.” Another one said, “OMG awkwardness at its peak!!”

Take a look at a few more comments below.

As much as we want every love story to be perfect in real life it isn't. This is a really awkward moment wherein he knows she knows the host knows the world knows — Sakshi Narula (@mssakshinarula) October 20, 2022

Omg that's just sad — Hajra (@rain98333) October 20, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan met on the set of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1971 film Guddi. They then got married on June 3, 1973, and are still going strong. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are parents to entrepreneur and author Shweta Bachchan and actor Abhishek Bachchan. And are also grandparents to Agstya Nanda, Navya Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan.

