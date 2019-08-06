When Jennifer Winget Had a Fangirl Moment Shooting with Seema Biswas

Actress Jennifer Winget had a fan moment while shooting with National Award-winning actress Seema Biswas.

Winget, known for acting in TV shows like Beyhadh and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo with Biswas, in which the two are sitting next to each other with Winget’s arm placed lovingly around Biswas’ shoulder.

Sharing the image, Winget wrote, "I shot with this legend yesterday. I've been her ardent fan since like forever and couldn't hold back myself from ceasing the opportunity to share screen space with her. So grateful for how life brings you closer and closer to people you've looked up to and events you've looked out for. Hope to meet and work with you again. So moved by your generosity and humility, ma'am! #CodeM #seemabiswas."

Last seen on TV in Bepannah, Winget will next be seen as a military officer in ALTBalaji's forthcoming courtroom drama Code M, which marks her debut on the web.

Talking about the show, she earlier said, "I am really excited to be playing the role of an Army officer. When you portray such a character, there comes a lot of responsibility with it. Realising how interesting this challenge would be, is the very reason why I took it up."

On her character, Winget said, “Playing Monica is no easy feat, as she being part of the Army required me to work on my fitness as there are a lot of action-packed scenes in the series. Monica is very passionate, she's the first card-holder, candle-carrier, dog-rescuer, hand-holder on the spot when required."

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.