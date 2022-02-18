When Jennifer Winget Spoke About Her Divorce From Karan Singh Grover: 'One Man Entered My Life...'

Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover were the most loved couple in the Indian TV industry. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry garnered much appreciation from all quarters. The former couple worked together in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Dill Mill Gayye. Karan and Jennifer got married in April 2012 in a low-key ceremony. However, the duo separated in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2015. The news of their divorce shocked their fans and took the internet by storm.

In an interview with Bombay Times in 2018, Jennifer first time spoke about her divorce from Karan and why she chose not to talk about it openly earlier. “I wanted time to understand what was going on and how to deal with it," Jennifer had said. “I owed it to myself, my family and those who believed in me. People talk, but that’s alright with me. It was a life-changing experience. However, I didn’t feel the need to justify myself to anybody because it was my life and my choice. One man entered my life and then left it — that’s all there is to it. It can’t be the be-all and end-all of my life," she added.

When asked about her “failed" marriage with Karan and whether she had closed doors on love, Jennifer said, “’Failed’ is too harsh a term to refer to something you gave your best to, and tried hard at. It has not left me disillusioned. We should never close our doors on love."

Karan Singh Grover had confirmed the news of his divorce from Jennifer Winget on Twitter. Karan was earlier married to TV actor Shraddha Nigam but the two parted ways after 10 months of being together. The ‘Qubool Hai’ actor is currently married to Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu.

