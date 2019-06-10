When Joe Jonas Mistook Wife Sophie Turner’s Body Double for Her and Almost Kissed Her

Sophie Turner says during one of his visits to Game of Thrones sets, her now husband Joe Jonas mistook her body double for her and almost kissed her.

Talking about the incident at Smallzy on Australia’s Nova 100 radio, she said, “On Game of Thrones actually I had a photo double that people would do double takes at because she looked so much like me, it was insane. Even Joe went up to her at one point and tried to give her a kiss and he was like, ‘Oh, sorry, sorry it’s not Sophie, wrong one!’”

However, Sophie clarified that her body doubles were much better looking that her. “They don’t really look like me,” she said, adding, “First of all, they are much fitter, have much more muscle and are just better looking aesthetically in general.”

On the professional front, the 23-year-old was last seen in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the last installment in the famed X-Men franchise, which opened worldwide to poor response from both fans and critics. Before it, she starred in HBO’s blockbuster drama series Game of Thrones that concluded its eight-season-long run in May, much to the disappointment of its fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, Joe is soon to do a world tour as part of his recently regrouped band Jonas Brothers. The band also released a documentary called Chasing Happiness on Amazon Prime and will soon be coming up with a memoir revealing the inside details of their split and coming together again.

