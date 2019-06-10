Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

When Joe Jonas Mistook Wife Sophie Turner’s Body Double for Her and Almost Kissed Her

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married in a secret Las Vegas ceremony right after the Billboard Music Awards in May this year.

News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
When Joe Jonas Mistook Wife Sophie Turner’s Body Double for Her and Almost Kissed Her
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...

Sophie Turner says during one of his visits to Game of Thrones sets, her now husband Joe Jonas mistook her body double for her and almost kissed her.

Talking about the incident at Smallzy on Australia’s Nova 100 radio, she said, “On Game of Thrones actually I had a photo double that people would do double takes at because she looked so much like me, it was insane. Even Joe went up to her at one point and tried to give her a kiss and he was like, ‘Oh, sorry, sorry it’s not Sophie, wrong one!’”

However, Sophie clarified that her body doubles were much better looking that her. “They don’t really look like me,” she said, adding, “First of all, they are much fitter, have much more muscle and are just better looking aesthetically in general.”

On the professional front, the 23-year-old was last seen in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the last installment in the famed X-Men franchise, which opened worldwide to poor response from both fans and critics. Before it, she starred in HBO’s blockbuster drama series Game of Thrones that concluded its eight-season-long run in May, much to the disappointment of its fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, Joe is soon to do a world tour as part of his recently regrouped band Jonas Brothers. The band also released a documentary called Chasing Happiness on Amazon Prime and will soon be coming up with a memoir revealing the inside details of their split and coming together again.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram