Long before Kangana Ranaut grabbed all the headlines for calling filmmaker Karan Johar “flag bearer of nepotism,” John Abraham already labelled the filmmaker with a similar title. During season 3 of Karan’s celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan, which aired in 2011, the Pathaan actor accused Karan of being “clannish”, when he asked the actor “who is the Khan of all seasons”. Now, a clip from the old episode of the chat show is making rounds on the internet. The throwback video was shared by a Reddit user on Wednesday.The video opens to show KJo asking John if he is “good in bed?” The actor promptly says that while he can’t rate himself, he thinks that he isn’t good as he breaks most of the beds. Hence, KJo calls him a “bed breaker.”

Next, Karan asked John, “Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh – according to you (who is) the Khan of all seasons?”

John was quick to reply, “You are very clannish. Why are you so clannish? Why can't it be the Kumars or Devgns? Ajay Devgn has given the biggest hits.” Being a sport, the filmmaker smiled and said that John is “being a brat” and is “causing confusion there”. Karan added, “What do you mean I am clannish?”

Responding to him, John said, “Of course, you are.”

Karan concluded the conversation by saying, “Thanks John for being the flag-bearer of the fraternity.”

While sharing the video the Reddit user wrote in the caption, “John Abraham called KJo, clannish! So, John said it much before Kangana did to KJo. (I am really finding John quite piquant in this interview) Season 3 Episode 18.”

Watch the video here:

The whole debate on nepotism in Bollywood was started on the couch of Koffee With Karan. The incident goes back to 2017 when Kangana appeared on a celebrity chat show and bluntly labelled Karan with the tag “flag-bearer of nepotism”. Since then, Kangana’s comments were never put to rest. Kangana, through social media, has often slammed the filmmaker for being nepotistic and giving preference to star kids over talented newcomers from outside the industry.

