John Abraham and Bipasha Basu-starrer Jism became a hot topic of discussion in Bollywood soon after the film’s release. Bipasha rose to become an overnight star for essaying bold scenes in the erotic tale of love and revenge, with the on-screen, sizzling chemistry between the two celebrities grabbing the eyeballs of the masses. Curated by Mahesh Bhatt, the romance thriller was produced by his daughter Pooja Bhatt.

Recently, in an interaction with social media sensation Kusha Kapila in Tinder’s Swipe Ride series, Pooja revealed how this one time, John Abraham chided her for not asking him whether he would be comfortable in performing intimate scenes. Sharing the story with Kusha, the filmmaker said, “I did a film with Bipasha Basu and we launched the gorgeous John Abraham. I was actually directing the love scenes and stuff. I went to explain to them what was required.”

“I am telling Bipasha ‘this is what you need to do, and if you are not comfortable…’ and John just looked at me and said ‘Excuse me! Does somebody mind asking me whether I am comfortable doing this?’ It was like somebody threw a bucket of cold water on me,” added Pooja.

Elaborating on the same, the 50-year-old admitted that it was quite “presumptuous” of women to assume that they were the only ones who felt awkward in playing a bold and intimate scene and not men. “The poor men!" she exclaimed.

Directed by Amit Saxena, Jism proved to be a hit at the box office. The story revolves around an alcoholic lawyer Kabir aka John Abraham who falls for Sonia, played by Bipasha. Sonia, who is the wife of a travelling millionaire businessman, plans to murder his husband with the aid of Kabir. However, in the film, it is disclosed that Sonia has ulterior motives.

Reportedly, John Abraham and Bipasha started dating each other on the sets of Jism. After being in a relationship for over a decade, they spit up. In 2012, the sequel to the Amit Saxena directorial, Jism 2 was released in the theatres. However, the film starring Sunny Leone, Randeep Hooda, and Arnoday Singh in the lead, failed to impress the cine-goers.

