When John Abraham's Mother Got Scared Watching Him Dodge Fast Cars for a Scene

Bollywood action star John Abraham is preparing up for the big release of his upcoming film Batla House, which releases on August 15, alongside Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal. The film will see John play a cop, who led the Batla House operation in the Delhi locality.

In the lead up to the film's release, John appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and revealed an incident from shooting of his 2006 film Taxi no 9211, which turned out to be quite an interesting anecdote. John recalled how his mother once saw him lying on the floor, with cars rushing past him, and assumed that the former was in danger. But eventually it turned out that all of John's antics were for a film scene and was done under controlled circumstances.

mumbaimirror.com reported John saying that he was lying on the road and was rolling his way to avoid crash with oncoming speeding cars. Coincidentally, John's mother was crossing the way and got worried after seeing John like this. John added that seeing this his mother rushed to his rescue and started shouting in Gujarati. It is only when she saw cameras pointed in his direction that she realised that it was for a film scene.

Batla House is directed by Nikkhil Advani, and also features Mrunal Thakur.

