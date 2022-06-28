When Johnny Lever Recalled How Shah Rukh Khan Helped Him During His Tough Time On Baadshah Set

Actor Johnny Lever has given us several memorable moments with his rib-tickling comic timings in films. He has worked for around 35 years in Bollywood. But sometimes, a comedian who makes you laugh the most might be hiding his sufferings behind a smile. An old interview of Johny Lever with Bollywood Hungama has resurfaced on the internet. In the interview, Johny revealed how Shah Rukh Khan had once extended support while he was going through a tough time in his life.

In the interview, Johny had stated that there were times when he was going through personal issues, and yet, he had to film a comedy scene. “One such time was when my father had to be operated on, I was a bit preoccupied with it, but I still had to shoot a comic sequence,” he told the publication.

Johnny also mentioned that he has never let his personal problems affect his professional life. He also recalled that during the filming of Badshah, he had to do a comedy scene but his father’s operation was scheduled on the same day. Johny was overwhelmed that Shah Rukh Khan learnt about his father's condition and offered help. “I don’t know how, but Shah Rukh Khan came into the room I was in and said he heard about my father and was inquiring about him,” Johny said.

Johny tried to underplay the issue as he was getting ready for his comedy scene that was lined up. But SRK continued to extend help and asked Johny to contact him without hesitation. The concerned gesture by the Dilwale actor had deeply touched Johny.

Recently the Baadshah of Bollywood completed his 30 years in the industry. Johny and SRK have worked together in 15 films over the years. They featured in Baadshah, Dilwale, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota hai, and Baazigar, among others.

On the work front, Johnny Lever will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. On the other hand, SRK will be seen in Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand and Atlee’s Jawan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.