The Hindi film industry has seen some unforgettable movies over the years, and one of them left a lasting impression on the viewers was the JP Dutta-directorial Border. The movie was not only liked by people in cities, but young Indians in the countryside also related to it. Its songs, even after more than 25 years, are still making it to the playlist of many.

One of the main reasons the film became the highest-grosser in 1997 is because it infused patriotic feelings in the hearts of viewers. Until then, no Hindi movie was made about the country’s army and their sacrifices for the nation. Starring a multitude of actors including Sunny Deol, Akshay Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Pooja Bhatt and Sunil Shetty, the film is still popular among people across the length and breadth of the country.

For the production of the movie, filmmakers had to spend Rs 10 crores. According to media reports, it was declared a blockbuster, collecting Rs 65.57 crores at the box office. These numbers made it the highest-grossing film of the year 1997. As per the news item published in India Times, Jackie Shroff said in one of his earlier interviews that after the release of Border, many youths had decided to join the Indian Army.

It is also said that before the finalisation of the film’s cast, many well-known names in Hindi cinema rejected the film. Some of these actors include Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla.

If media reports are to be believed, JP Dutta instilled patriotic feelings among Indians with his film. But he was threatened by some groups. For this, the government had to provide him security cover round the clock.

