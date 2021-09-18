When Kabir Bedi Recommended Salman Khan for a Key Role in Movie

Bollywood star Salman Khan and actor-author Kabir Bedi’s connection goes a long way. It was in fact Kabir Bedi who talked Salman up for a film. At the Times LitFest, where Kabir was promoting his autobiography Stories I Must Tell, the actor spoke about Salman and much more. A fan from the audience drew a comparison between Kabir Bedi and Sunil Dutt. He said that there are lot of similarities as both of their sons went through troubled times – Kabir’s son Siddharth Bedi died by suicide in 1997 and was fighting mental health issues while Sunil Dutt’s son Sanjay Dutt went through years of therapy after substance abuse.

Kabir Bedi answered the question in his own style. He entertained fans with a fun story of himself and Sunil Dutt, which also included Salman. Sunil and Kabir were asked to be part of a film called Kurbaan, where they were supposed to play rivals, clashing over their individual ideologies. The producers were looking for a younger actor to play the lead, and that’s when Kabir suggested Salman’s name. By the time the film – it was being shot in installments over months – released, Salman had already been a superstar with big blockbusters. And, that’s how Salman’s stardom somehow overshadowed Sunil and Kabir and they were pushed to the background.

Kabir and Salman share a great camaraderie. Recently, Salman launched Kabir’s autobiography Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor over a video meet. The two caught up and a snippet of the meet was shared on Instagram by the author.

In the video, Salman can be heard saying that the most difficult thing in life is to own up to past mistakes. He admitted that he himself ends up refuting such things. However, Salman applauded Kabir Bedi’s efforts of owning to his mistakes and talking about it in his autobiography.

Watch the complete video here:

Kabir Bedi has acted in many memorable movies in Bollywood in his decades long career. He even ventured into Hollywood of which the James Bond movie Octopussy remains the most famous one.

