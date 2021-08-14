When Kajal Aggarwal Aced the Sari Look and Wowed Fans at a Mall

Actress Kajal Aggarwal recently visited a mall with her husband entrepreneur Gautam Keechlu. The couple was invited as the chief guest for the inauguration function. On seeing Kajal with her husband, fans in large number gathered outside the mall. Kajal, who married Gautam in October last year, looked breathtaking in a traditional nine-yards.

As for accessories, she went with a choker set and matching bangles. Kajal wore minimal makeup with a dash of red lipstick. Don’t forget to miss the tiny red bindi on her forehead. To complement her, Gautam went for an all-black look. Kajal and Gautam dated for a few years before tying the knot. Kajal’s first met Gautam in 2010.

Meanwhile, Kajal is busy with the shooting of her upcoming film Uma. The Tathagata Singha’s directorial also features Harsh Chhaya, Shriswara, Tinnu Anand, Meghana Malik, Ayushi Talokdar and Gaurav Sharma. Kajal will play the titular role in this film. The shooting has started in Kolkata. The project is produced by Avishek Ghosh and Mantaraj Paliwal from Miraj Group. The news regarding the upcoming film was shared on Twitter by a Trade analyst

Taran Adarsh.

“Kajal Aggarwal: ‘Uma’ shoot starts today…Uma -starring Kajal Aggarwal - has commenced a start-to-finish shoot in Kolkata today…Directed by ad filmmaker Tathagata Singha… Produced by Avishek Ghosh and Mantraraj Paliwal [Miraj Group]," he wrote.

Apart from Uma, she also has Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Acharya, Mosagallu, Mumbai Saga, Paris Paris and Hey Sinamika in the pipeline.Kajal Aggarwal stepped into the Bollywood industry with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. She is best known for her role in films such as Special 26, opposite Akshay Kumar and Singham, co-starring Ajay Devgan.

