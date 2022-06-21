When Kajol Revealed Her Father Shomu Mukherjee Wanted To Name Her Mercedes - Do You Know Why?

Childhood memories always stay fresh in people’s minds. It is always a delight to look back at the good old days. Well, Bollywood actress Kajol also spoke of her childhood memories in an old interview, and she recalled how her father Shomu Mukherjee was keen to name her Mercedes. She also shared that her ‘strict’ mom and veteran actress Tanuja beat her up with badminton rackets and dishes.

In an old interview, Kajol revealed that Shomu wanted to name her ‘Mercedes’ because he loved the name.

For those unaware, Tanuja married filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee in 1973. They had two kids, actors Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji. Previously, Kajol had revealed that when Tanuja and Shomu got divorced, she was only four-and-a-half years old. Shomu died in 2008, following a massive cardiac arrest.

In a 1999 interview with Karan Thapar, Kajol said, “My daddy actually wanted to name me Mercedes. He loved the name Mercedes. The owner of Mercedes, the car-manufacturing company, named his company after his daughter. So my father always thought if he can name his daughter Mercedes, why can’t I?”

“I was loved, but I wasn’t spoilt. My mother didn’t believe in the saying, spare the rod, spoil the child. She was pretty strict, so I got beaten by badminton rackets, and dishes. I’ve had quite a few things thrown at me,” added Kajol.

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress is married to actor Ajay Devgn, whom she met on the sets of the 1995 film Hulchul. They were recently seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which turned out to be their biggest blockbuster. The two are parents to Nysa and Yug.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in a short film Devi helmed by the debutant director Priyanka Banerjee. The film also starred Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam.

She is currently working on Revathi’s upcoming film Salaam Venky. The film was announced in October 2021. Originally titled The Last Hurrah, the film’s title was changed when the shooting commenced.

