When Kamal Haasan And Jaideep Ahlawat Almost Got Arrested in US

Bollywood actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub are well known for their versatile acting skills. The actors, who have been around for over a decade now, came to fame through their feat in various web series on the OTT medium, after which they were termed as stars in the industry. Now, the duo is coming together in much anticipated dark comedy thriller Bloody Brothers, and in a conversation with Hindustan Times, both the actors recalled the time when they found themselves in a serious soup.

Talking about the same Ahlawat revealed about a time when he seriously feared for his life. The Paatal Lok actor shared that the incident happened in 2013 around Christmas when he was shooting for the movie Vishwaroopam with actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, in Manhattan, New York. Due to Christmas, the entire United States was on high alert and they were shooting with three big SUVs on a bridge. Ahlawat revealed that he was sitting along with the veteran actor in one of the cars, and they were unable to finish the scene in one go, so they had to go around and return.

Ahlawat said that every time they wanted to return to the bridge, they had to cross a toll booth. “The third time we reached the toll, eight or ten cop cars surrounded us. Situation aisi ki bhai goli mat maar dena (just please don’t shoot us). We sat with our hands up and explained we were shooting. Somehow, we got out of that mess. They let us off with a warning. Later on, it became a hilarious memory," Ahlawat was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Not just this, but Ahlawat added that amidst all of this traumatic experience, his mind was worrying about his career. He said that he was thinking if he get arrested then he will become famous. “I was thinking if we get arrested, I would be a hit. I hadn’t done anything grand till then but suddenly Jaideep Ahlawat would be the man who got arrested with Kamal Haasan in the US," said Ahlawat with a laugh.

Talking about the web series, the Shaad Ali-directorial Bloody Brothers is backed by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. The dark comedy is the Indian adaptation of the British mystery thriller ‘Guilt’. It features Jitendra Joshi, Maya Alagh, and Mugdha Godse in pivotal roles, and is scheduled to release on ZEE5 on March 18.

