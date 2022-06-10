Here's Why Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth's Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum Is Special

There is a belief in the film industry that if a film is made with a foreign plot that does not reflect our culture, it won’t do well at the box office. Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, along with other cast members, proved the statement wrong with the help of director I.V. Sasi back in 1979 with the release of Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum.

Even though the film was shot in Iraq’s capital Baghdad in Tamil with all Muslim characters.

While everything about the film was Muslim, including the plot, the location, characters, clothing, and food, the movie went on to do well at the box office in both languages. At the time, there were no computer graphics or CGI. The scenes that needed to show some sort of magic were created using a trick by specialists.

The I.V. Sasi directorial did well for the first two weeks and then began to decline.

Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum was previously made in 1957 in both Tamil and Telugu and was based on Aladdin’s story from One Thousand and One Nights. Nagarjuna’s father Nageswara Rao played the lead role in the film directed by Raghunath. The film featured Anjali Devi, Rangarao and TS Balaiah.

Twenty-two years later the same story was filmed again, this time by Malayalam film director I.V. Sasi, who helmed the movie with Kamal playing the lead role of Aladdin and Rajnikanth the role of Kammaruddin. Other notable actors were Gemini Ganesan, VS Raghavan, PS Veerappa, and RS Manohar.

