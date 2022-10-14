When Kantara Actress Sapthami Gowda Learned To Cut Fish For This Scene

With the grand success of Rishab Shetty’s Kannada movie Kantara and reports of good opening collections of the Hindi version at the box office, lead actress Sapthami Gowda is on her way to becoming a pan-India actor. She has already received a lot of acclaim for her role in the movie wherein she plays a forest officer. However, did you know that Sapthami initially had to cross some hurdles before being able to slip into her character?

Kantara revolves around a village in the coastal parts of Karnataka, which has a specific culture of its own while Sapthami is originally from Bengaluru. Hence, she was not accustomed to the ways of the people residing in the coastal parts of the state.

One of the issues that she faced while filming a scene was when she had to cut fish with finesse. In a scene in Kantara, Rishab Shetty’s character brings home fish and asks her to cut and fry it. While this comes easy to people belonging to the coast, Sapthami had no idea about it.

She recently revealed about it in a media interaction and said that she learnt how to cut fish just for a particular scene in the movie. She said it felt weird to her to just have to touch the skin of the fish but then she leant it from her mother and practised it before filming the scene. And she certainly did it with conviction and ease as evident from the praises showered on her.

As per the report of Boxofficeindia.com, the Kannada version is likely to beat KGF Chapter 2’s business soon to become the highest grosser in Kannada in Hindi circuits.

