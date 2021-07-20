When Kapil Sharma Asked Raj Kundra About His Source Of Income

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s entrepreneur-husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police on Monday night for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content through some mobile apps. According to police commissioner Hemant Nagrale, a case was registered in February this year regarding the creation and publication of “pornographic films”. Raj appears to be the “key conspirator” in the case. His arrest has sent shock waves across Bollywood. It comes at a time when Shilpa is gearing up for the release of her comeback film Hungama 2.

The 45-year-old’s arrest has left many of his fans disappointed. Meanwhile, an old video of him from the Kapil Sharma-hosted comedy and talk show is going viral on social media. In the episode that aired in June 2016, the couple along with the actress’ sister Shamita Shetty were present as the guests.

During the chat, Kapil can be seen jokingly asking Raj about his source of income, luxurious lifestyle and earnings without doing anything. He asks him in a fun manner that since he is often clicked at Bollywood parties, football matches, outside restaurants and shopping with his wife, when does he get the time to work. On this question, Shilpa jumps in and replies that her husband works very hard and at times he works for hours at a stretch.

शिल्पा शेट्टी के पति राज कुंद्रा को क्राइम ब्रांच नेअश्लील फिल्में बनाने के आरोप मे किया गिरफ्तार.Finally everyone got the right answer of the question asked by kapil sharma on #TheKapilSharmaShow many years ago.#RajKundra #shilpashettykundra #RajKundraArrest pic.twitter.com/TcMFujKiyu— Dessie Aussie 🇮🇳🇭🇲 (@DessieAussie) July 19, 2021

According to reports, besides Raj, model-actress Gehana Vasisth and eight others were arrested earlier this year for allegedly acting in pornographic movies. The businessman’s name surfaced after the Property Cell found the involvement of a UK production company Kenrin and arrested its executive Umesh Kamat. Investigations revealed that he was a former employee of Raj. He was accused of uploading “pornographic and obscene” clips of Gehana on social media. It is suspected that Raj has a stake in Kenrin.

