When Kapil Sharma Joked About KBC, Amitabh Bachchan's Questions on His Show

Kapil Sharma, one of the most famous comedians in the country, leaves no stone unturned to grill his guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. He recently joked about the show Kaun Banega Crorepati in an episode. Recently, Kapil Sharma, along with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, appeared on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ where he had a lot of fun interacting with Big B.

The episode was a lot of fun, with Kapil making several statements that left Big B flabbergasted. In the middle of the show, Kapil Sharma remarked that Amitabh Bachhan asked easier questions to beautiful women. Hearing this statement of Kapil, Big B was left at a loss for words.

On Saturday, Ravi Kishan, Sonali Kulkarni, and Sachin Khedekar appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show as guests. The host then spoke about the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Sachin Khedekar. In this episode, Kapil shared his experience of appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Kapil said, “Firstly, the atmosphere and music of the set is so serious and Amitabh sir looks at your and says, ‘Please don’t look at me. I cannot help you.’ His voice is so powerful that it makes even the chair shake.”.

Kapil then adds, “But I have seen one thing, if a beautiful girl like Sonali Ji goes on the sets, the questions of Bachchan Sahib become different. He asks her questions such as, ‘What colour is a rose flower?’ To us, he poses questions such as, ‘When did Humayun arrive?’ When we manage to answer that correctly, he asks, ‘Which day did he come?’”

This joke made the audience burst out laughing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.