Dharmendra Recalls When Karan Deol Fired Gun at Home and Everyone Went Silent

Veteran actor Dharmendra and his grandchild Karan Deol were guests at News18 India Chaupal. Dharmendra spoke candidly on various topics including family life, struggles in film industry, social media, movies business among other things.

“He (Karan) was born after many years. We were very happy and we raised him with a lot of love. At a young age, he used to come to me and ask me to show him my gun. One day he had come to me and I had not unloaded the gun. There was a false ceiling in our home and he pulled the trigger. Everything was silent. It could have fired anywhere. He said, ‘Bade papa, I will go now’. After that he stopped coming to me that often. We always wish children come to us but life goes on and they have their own lives and friends."

Karan shared about his grandfather Dharmendra, “If he did not get up to chase his dream, I would not be here. I owe my life to him. I have learnt that perseverance and hard work matter the most in life. We are all a happy family. Comparisons are natural but one should not be weighed down. I am a mixture of my family. I feel, acting is about emotions and responding. For me, acting does not start in the gym. You feel, observe and react. We are so fortunate to get to play characters we are not in real lives in this profession. Acting for me isn’t in the gym. It is about understanding the story and the graph of the character."

Dharmendra also recalled his struggle days in Bollywood, saying, “I never learnt professional acting. I had just decided that it’s now or never. I was selected for my first film Bandini. Everyone was silent during my screen test. I was wondering what was going down. They offered me fish as they were all Bengali and said I’m in the film. I could not eat fish due to happiness. Then Shola Aur Shabnam, Anupama, Phool Aur Patthar and many films came. I always tell Karan, when I was young I used to help my mom. I used to wash dishes and cleaning. Sense of responsibility and self analysis is very important, Acting is not an easy job. I told him acting is about reaction. An emotional person reacts rather quickly. Karan is an emotional man."

Speaking about social media and his fan following, Dharmendra further said, “I did not know what Instagram and Twitter was. When Yamla Pagla Deewana released, people asked me to join Twitter. If we can use social media in the right way, the world can be heaven. It is painful to see people are using it in the wrong way. It has a good impact on me. I just want to reach people to tell them nice thing and advice them. I am happy everyone loves me irrespective of age."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.