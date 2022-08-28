When Karan Johar Asked Gauri Khan About ‘Insecurity’ with Shah Rukh Khan's Female Co-stars

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most loved celebs in the industry. SRK and Gauri have been married for more than 30 years. Back in 2005, when Gauri appeared with Sussanne Khan on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan,the interior designer was asked if she feels ‘insecure’ with Shah Rukh Khan getting so much attention from other women including his co-stars. Gauri responded by saying that she gets irritated with this question.

During KFW, KJo asked Gauri if she gets insecure as the DDLJ actor ‘meets beautiful women on a daily basis, shoot with them, does feature films with them’.

Gauri had an apt answer to this, as she said, “Firstly, I only get irritated with that thought when someone asks me that question. I pray to God every day that if we are not supposed to be together and if he has to be with somebody else, then God, let me find somebody else also. And, I hope he is handsome. It’s true! This is what I pray to God and I mean it. I feel if he has to be with somebody else, if he chooses to be with somebody else, I would not want to be with him. I would say, ok, great! Let me move on with somebody.”

As fans would know, SRK and Gauri tied the knot in 1991 after dating for several years. In 1997, the much-in-love couple welcomed their first son- Aryan Khan. Their daughter Suhana was born in 2000 and SRK-Gauri had their youngest son AbRam via surrogacy in the year 2013.

As for Suhana, the starlet is set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film will also mark the debut of producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

On the work front, King Khan has been away from the silver screen for a long time. Since his last full-length was a Box Office dud, the talented actor had decided to take a much-needed break to recuperate. Now after a sabbatical of four years, Shah Rukh Khan is looking forward to a hectic grind with his most anticipated film Pathaan featuring Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. It is slated to release on January 25, 2023. Following the trajectory, the legendary actor also has Atlee’s Jawan opposite Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

