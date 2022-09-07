When Karan Johar Assumed EXO Idol Kai's Fans Were Cheering for Him: 'Not A Single Person Was...'

The rise of popular music bands like BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, and many more have changed the face of K-pop at a global level. The craziness of K-pop idols among fans is unimaginable and when Bollywood director Karan Johar posted a photo alongside idol Kai, fans of EXO went all gaga over it. Back in 2018, it so happened that the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham filmmaker attended a Gucci show, and idol Kai, brand ambassador of the fashion friend was also in attendance at the event.

But do you know Karan Johar’s meet-up with the K-pop artist became unforgettable due to their hilarious encounter? Seemingly, the Bollywood director misunderstood the sea of fans, who stood outside the venue of the event, hooted and cheered for him. But in reality, the screams were for EXO’s Kai. Karan Johar himself spoke about the hilarious moment during one of his previous appearances on the chat show, Social Media Star With Janice.

While speaking to the host, he candidly revealed that he was bombarded with messages on social media that asked him to click a photo with idol Kai. “I was inundated with (messages) like ‘Kai, this K-pop star from EXO, is attending the show, you gotta take a selfie, you gotta take a selfie, you gotta take a selfie’ and I was like, I kid you not, there were at least 3,000 mentions.”

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/IhdJfl3C-lA” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

At the time, Karan Johar had no clue about who this person was and he turned to his celebrity manager to seek information about the K-pop idol. “I had no idea about the teenage craziness,” he said.

After receiving so many requests, Karan Johar was on a hunt to catch a selfie with Kai, and needless to say it was a difficult journey. Reportedly, the director couldn’t find the EXO idol anywhere and decided to leave, which is when the story took an interesting twist. While walking outside Karan Johar was left stumped by the number of fans gathered outside the venue. He quickly assumed that the hooting and cheering is for him.

He said, “We’ve gone outside and there were like screaming people. I was like, ‘You know Reshma (the celebrity manager), there are a lot of people who have seen Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in Paris and that’s why this crowd is screaming.’” The celebrity manager had to burst his dreamy bubble and inform Johar that the screaming was not for him. “I’m presuming ye mere liye hai (It was for me) because I’ve come outside. Of course, not a single person was there for me, they were all there for Kai and he was going crazy,” he concluded.

However, the story did get a happy ending when Karan Johar’s friends Natasha Poonawalla helped him to get a selfie with the musician. The iconic selfie was then shared by the director on his social media page.

