When Karan Johar Confessed That Twinkle Khanna Was The Only Woman He Loved in His Life

Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna are childhood friends. Not many are aware that Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia’s darling daughter Twinkle and famous filmmaker Yash Johar’s son Karan have been to the same boarding school. And since then they have shared a great bond. In fact, Karan had once confessed that Twinkle was the only woman he fell in love with.

Twinkle Khanna started her career in Bollywood in 1995. She made her screen debut opposite Bobby Deol in Rajkumar Santoshi’s romantic drama Barsaat. Its overall net gross collection was Rs 29 crores, and Box Office India declared it a super hit. It was also the year’s fifth highest-grossing film.

But after marrying Akshay Kumar she distanced herself from acting. Twinkle, who gives full time to her family and children, is also a well-known writer. In 2015, during the launch of Twinkle’s book Mrs Funnybones, Karan said, “She has the rare distinction of having played such a significant role in her life’s history, that she made me fall in love with herself, a woman for the first and only time in my life."

Twinkle Khanna broke Karan’s heart:

Well, Karan Johar has also blamed Twinkle Khanna for breaking his heart by rejecting Tina’s role in Kuch Kuch Hota hai and said, “I offered Tina’s role in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but Twinkle broke my heart by turning down the offer of my debut film. Later that role was played by Rani Mukherjee."

In 2002, Twinkle married Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and they have two children Aarav and Nitara, while Karan is Yash-Juhi’s single father through surrogacy. Karan Johar still shares a great bond with Twinkle Khanna.

