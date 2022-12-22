When Karan Johar Got Candid About Salman Khan’s Casting For Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan, was a big hit. The filmmaker once revealed how Salman came on board for the film, knowing the fact his will be a supporting role. But before the Tiger actor agreed to do the role, he asked Karan a huge fee for his part. An old interview has resurfaced on the internet where Karan reveals the details.

The My Name Is Khan director said that he thought the second male lead should be a star, because the actor had to drag Kajol to the man she loves. “So I thought ye koi bhi kare toh (if just about anyone does this, then) it will not be good,” he added. Karan is a good friend of Salman’s sister Alvira. It was at her place, when Karan was talking about the film with her once. Salman was also present and wanted to know more about it, and Karan never thought that he would want to do the film.

“He (Salman) asked about the actors who will be there in the film and the days he would have to devote to it. He said, ‘I will do it’, and I said ‘really?’ He asked me to narrate it to him; and then he heard it, and asked for money, big money at that time. So I told my father. He said, however, wonderful Salman is, we don’t have the budget,” Karan shared.

The filmmaker further said that he then went to Saif Ali Khan, who rejected the role as his career was also taking off. That night Karan also went to Chunky Panday’s party after his friends asked him to join them, and Salman was there.

Recalling their conversation, Karan said that Salman approached him and asked why he was low. “He said, ‘you went hero shopping?’ He then asked me to come and see him again and said, ‘I am doing your film, I like you, I like your father.’ He said you pay me what you want,” shared the director.

Salman played the memorable role of Aman in the film, where he was the key to reuniting the lead pair, played by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Notably, Salman and Rani both have won awards for their roles in the film.

Karan is making his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

