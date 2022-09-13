When Karan Johar Revealed The Name of Bollywood Diva He Would Marry in a Heartbeat

Everyone knows about the bond that Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar share with each other. They are one of the famous BFFs of Bollywood and are often seen hanging out together and attending parties and events. But do you know, once, Karan Johar revealed that he wanted to marry Kareena? Well, you read that right. On celebrity stylist and designer, Anaita Shroff Adajania’s chat show, Feet Up With The Stars, Karan revealed this interesting detail about his personal life.

On the show, Karan has also talked about his sex life and said that he is undersexed and underpaid. Karan added that he doesn’t date like serious dating. “There are some situations that allow you to venture into an intimate zone, now and then. Casual sex is not something that works for me at all. I need to be able to interact with the person. Have some level of conversation, therefore a level of comfort,” Karan had added.

When Karan Johar was asked which female actor he would marry in a heartbeat, he, without any hesitation, took Kareena Kapoor’s name. He said Kareena as she is fun, fabulous, and entertaining and this is like everything that he would look for in a life partner.

In his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, Karan Johar talked about the fallout that he once had with Kareena Kapoor. He had written, “My first problem was with Kareena. She asked for too much money and we had some kind of a fallout at that time. The weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge’s release, I offered her Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, ‘Sorry’. I was, however, very hurt by Kareena’s behaviour. Kareena and I didn’t speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid; she’s a decade younger than me.”

