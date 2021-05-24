When Karan Johar Teased Anushka Sharma About Virat Kohli, Called Her ‘Desh Ki Bahu’

Being one of the most happening couples of tinsel town, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have often been teased by the fans. Even their industry colleagues do not shy away from the occasional leg-pulling. In 2018, when Anushka visited the sets of India’s Got Talent 8 to promote her film Zero, Karan Zohar teasingly addressed her as ‘desh ki bahu’ (daughter-in-law of the country).

In a video shared by a fan page, Karan can be seen asking Anushka and Katrina Kaif questions about their Zero co-star Shah Rukh Khan. When he asked the actresses to identify a lyrics from one of Khan’s popular songs, Katrina was quick to answer. However, during the second question, Anushka started singing even before Katrina could get a chance to answer.

To this, Katrina can he heard saying, “Mauka nahi mila (I did not even get a chance),” as Anushka replied, “Maine maara mauke pe chauka (I seized the opportunity). Focusing on her usage of the word ‘chauka’, which also means a boundary in cricket, Karan playfully told her, “Itni badi ho gayi hai meri beti, cricket ke jokes crack karne lagi hai. Aap toh desh ki bahu hain, hum kuch keh bhi nahi sakte (My girl has grown up so much, she is even cracking cricket jokes now. She is the daughter-in-law of the country, we cannot even say anything)."

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017 and earlier this year in January, they were blessed with a baby girl, Vamika. Soon after giving birth, the actress resumed working but did not reveal any details on her upcoming projects. The celebrity couple also started a fundraising drive to help people battle the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

