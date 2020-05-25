When Karan Johar was Ragged in College About His Acting Debut as Child Artist, Watch Video

While Karan Johar has now turned producer-director and can be credited with launching a number of actors in the entertainment industry, many don't know that he was once an actor too. Fans believe that Karan started his acting career with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), however, it was a 1989 Doordarshan show, titled Indradhanush, in which he made his acting debut as a child artist.

Directed and produced by Anand Mahendroo, Indradhanush was a mixture of science fiction and fantasy, based on themes of aliens, outer space and time travel. It featured a number of popular names from the industry like Karan Johar, Urmila Matondkar, Vishal Singh, Ashutosh Gowarikar and Akshay Anand. Karan played a young boy named Shrikant in the show.

Talking to Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh on their chat show Yaaron Ki Baaraat, Karan revealed that he was 14 or 15 when he acted in the show and had little knowledge about the craft. The show's production was delayed and it was released when the filmmaker was in the second year of his college. “I was ragged when I was 18 about something I did when I was 15. It was not fair,” he said, adding that he is embarrassed when he watches the clippings now.

You can watch Indradhanush clipping featuring Karan here.

