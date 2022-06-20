When Karan Johar’s Son Yash “Pout Shamed” Him

Karan Johar was recently “shamed” by his son Yash for his famous pouts. Karan shared a video, in which, Yash was seen making fun of his father’s signature pout poses. In the video, Karan can be seen saying “What do you not like about me?” to which his son replies, “Dadda, I don’t like this kinda pose,” and imitates his father’s famous pout pose. Karan Johar has captioned the video, “I have been pout shamed!!!!!”

The video has close to 82,000 likes and celebrities have filled the comments section with hilarious comments.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Love you, Yash. Only you can tell him….well done beta,” followed by several emojis. Malaika Arora also commented on Karan Johar’s video and wrote, “Hahahaha Yash cutie well done.” Ananya Panday left red heart and laughing emojis in the comment section and Farah Kundra wrote, “I love him,”

Check out the video here:

On Father’s Day, Karan Johar shared adorable photos with his kids and captioned the post, “A decision I could never have made from my heart if I didn’t have my mother’s hand on my head and her relentless love,time and support…. She is the wind beneath our wings of love …. My bachas!!! What do I say there isn’t a day I don’t thank the universe for bringing Roohi and Yash into my life! Happy Father’s Day to me and to all single parents! It doesn’t just take two to nurture! It just takes one solid heart! I know mine is.”

Many celebrities left red heart emojis in the comment section.

Karan Johar welcomed twins Yash and Roohi Johar in February 2017 via surrogacy and since then, he has been sharing adorable photos and videos of them on his social media handles.

On the work front, Karan Johar is back on the director’s chair and is directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani-starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He is also back with his popular chat show Koffee With Karan.

