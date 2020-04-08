When Karan Johar's Twins Yash and Roohi 'Body Shamed' Him

Filmmaker Karan Johar is in for a new surprise every time he asks for his twins’ opinion. Seems like Yash and Roohi, are prepared to spill all the beans about their dad to the world.

Recently, the 47-year-old parent logged in to his Instagram account to share his sob story with fans. The video shared by Karan opens with the kids seated at their dining area having lunch. Karan, who is behind the camera, asks his three-year-olds, “what are you eating” to which Yash responded by pointing at Karan’s tummy.

A stumped Karan questions both the cute munchkins, “So what are you saying, I should not be eating because I have a tummy?”

Yash and Roohi, evidently seem to enjoy dad’s melancholy as they giggle and nod in a yes. “That’s very mean, why are you saying such mean things to your Dada," exclaims Karan. We see Yash is already imitating Karan having a big tummy by sticking out his belly, which prolongs Karan’s bewilderment.

Karan tries to retort by calling out to Roohi saying, “I must say you are finding this very funny, I am very upset, say Toodles”.



The hilarious clip ends with neither one responding to Karan’s requests to say whatever they want or at least bye. The video which left the viewer’s in splits have collected oodles of love from Karan’s fans and friends.

One of the comments came from Kareena Kapoor Khan, who said, “Gym Class Today for you @karanjohar.” Vidya Balan wrote, “They are adorable @karanjohar ...nazar naa lage !”



Bhumi Pedneker said, “I love them.” “PHAT as poo would say,”wrote Arjun Kapoor



Anushka Sharma chuckled, “Your sartorial choices, sense of humour and now even body have been questioned. Times are hard”.





Karan also added a funny “critics at home” clip in his Instagram story where Yash stated his dad’s film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is boring.

