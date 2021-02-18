When Kareena Kapoor Khan Almost Quit Veere Di Wedding Due to Her First Pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a through professional who never lets her personal life affect her work commitments. When she found out she was pregnant for the first time, she had already signed on for the movie Veere Di Wedding. The actress had told producer Rhea Kapoor to replace her, but the makers decided to wait for Kareena.

After learning of her pregnancy, Kareena had told Rhea to take a "young girl" but the latter was firm on not letting Kareena go. Rhea and director Shashanka Ghosh even decided to change the script by showing her character six months pregnant so that Kareena could shoot with her real baby bump on screen.

But the makers had to go back to their original script since there was no maternity insurance in India for actresses. Kareena had told Mid-Day in an interview, "There was no safeguard against suffering a mishap. So we scrapped the idea of shooting during pregnancy. India has a long way to go in accounting for every facet of a woman's life and challenges on the professional front."

Kareena gave birth to her first child Taimur, with Saif Ali Khan, in December 2016.

Thankfully, during her second pregnancy, she did not have to put a project on hold. She has been working throughout. She managed to wrap up her portion of the shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha before the advanced months of pregnancy, reported Hindustan Times.