When Kareena Kapoor Khan Confessed To Having a Crush On This Yesteryear Actor

Rahul Roy became an overnight sensation after the massive success of Mahesh Bhatt’s film Aashiqui (1990). Despite that, Rahul could not manage to achieve another success, he became a national crush after that movie. One of the women who developed an admiration for him was actress Kareena Kapoor as well. Yes, you read that right.

Kareena had earlier revealed the name on the reality TV show Dance India Dance. She was asked to do so by host Karan Wahi. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress said, “My first crush was the hero of one of my favourite films. I actually went to the theatre eight times to watch the film because of him and the songs in the film. This film’s song had become a rage and I am a little nervous to say this after so long - my first crush was Rahul Roy. Everyone was in love with him during his film Aashiqui.”

Rahul was delighted with this confession made by Kareena and reposted the news article on Instagram as well. The Junoon actor wrote that he was left speechless by this reaction by the Angrezi Medium actress.

Apart from this revelation, Kareena had dominated headlines because of her upcoming project helmed by Hansal Mehta. Kareena has now wrapped up the shooting for this film and shared posts regarding it on Instagram. She was holding a clapperboard and wrote on it, “Best team ever".

The Good Newwz actress was pointing towards words written on clapperboard as she smiled for the camera. In the next picture, Hansal fed Kareena a piece of cake and the team posed for the photograph smiling.

Touted to be a murder mystery, there are reports that Kareena will play the role of detective and a rookie cop in this Hansal directorial. Kareena has piqued the anticipation around this movie by stating in an interview that she will be seen in a non-glamorous avatar in this film.

