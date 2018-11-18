When Kareena Kapoor Khan Read a Letter That Saif Ali Khan Wrote to Ex-wife Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's relationship is love personified. From their public outings to the bond they share with their kids, everything manages to hit the headlines.Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and since then the couple has never failed to amaze their fans. Both the actors gave major couple goals to the millenials. On Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan, Saif revealed Kareena's reaction, when he made the actress read a letter he wrote to his ex-wife and Sara Ali Khan's mother Amrita Singh.According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Saif told Karan that he wrote his ex-wife Amrita Singh a letter on the day of his wedding to Kareena. The letter was about wishing her well as the duo was starting new chapters in their life. But while the letter in itself is a memorable gesture, Saif made sure to make his bride Kareena read it before he sent the letter across. Saif revealed how Kareena was 'extremely supportive' and even urged him to send it to Amrita.Saif will appear with daughter Sara Ali Khan on Karan’s chat show. However, the actor has been on Karan’s couch with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rangoon co-star Kangana Ranaut. And now, he is all set to feature with his daughter Sara, which will be her debut on the show. The episode is slated to air on Sunday, November 18.Star World released two promos of the upcoming episode that features the father-daughter duo.In one of the promos, Karan brings up Kareena’s famous airport looks. Known for his tongue-in-cheek humour, Saif promptly comments, “And I get a close up look at it in the bedroom before the departure,” much to Sara’s embarrassment.“You check her out before she goes?” Karan asks Saif. “Yes of course, coming and going,” he replies, leaving Karan stumped.Karan also asks Saif what he would want to know from Sara’s prospective boyfriend. “Political views, drugs,” Saif replies, but Karan interrupts him, “Money would be a nice question to ask. I would ask that.” Saif then promptly retorts, “Got cash? Take her.”Meanwhile, Sara reveals that she would like to marry Ranbir Kapoor and date Kartik Aaryan.