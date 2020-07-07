When Kareena Kapoor Khan was a Sport About Not Being Able to Get Off the Yacht, Watch Video

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is a ruler of many hearts and is loved both on-screen and off-screen. The actress is quite popular on social media and often videos and pictures of her go viral on the Internet.

Recently, a throwback post shared by a Kareena Kapoor's fan account has caught the attention of her fans. In the clip, shot most likely during the production of her film Heroine, Kareena can be seen struggling to get off of a yacht.

The actress, who is seen sporting a glittering gold coloured dress is scared to step out of the boat as she asks for help. While Kareena is too afraid, she tries to maintain her calm. Although several hands come up to help, she steps back and refuses to go. Strong waves rattle the boat as everyone on the vessel can be seen adjusting their grip tightly.

Speaking about this at a promotional event, the actress can be heard saying that she is “genuinely” afraid of water and as she was sick at the time of the incident, getting off had become harder.

Watch the video here:





