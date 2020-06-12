When Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Discussed Saif And Nick's Cooking Skills; Watch

Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra shared what they eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner in an earlier interview. Not surprisingly, both love home-cooked Indian food.

In the complied clip of an interview with Pinkvilla, the Desi Girl had revealed that Nick Jonas is a better cook than her. While Priyanka is a big-time foodie, especially when it comes to Indian food, she doesn’t know how to cook at all. Apart from the usual breakfast like eggs and toast, The Sky is Pink actress’ guilty food is stuffed paranthas.

Watch the video here:

Unfortunately, the Sucker singer cannot cook Indian cuisine. However, Priyanka is definitely thinking about making Nick learn how to cook ‘desi’ meals.

Kareena also loves to devour Indian cuisine, including poha, upma and eggs. Both Bebo and Saif Ali Khan prefer home-cooked meals, especially during lunch time. Talking about Saif’s culinary expertise, the Angrezi Medium star revealed that her husband loves to cook pasta or roasted chicken.

