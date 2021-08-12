When Kareena Kapoor Reacted to Row Over Taimur's Name: '300 Saal Pehle Kya Hua Kisne Dekha?'

In her latest book, Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Pregnancy Bible, the Bollywood actress revealed that she and her husband Saif Ali Khan have named their youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan who is also known as Jeh. The announcement certainly invited many trolls to attack the couple for the choice of name which reminded them of the Mughal ruler Jahangir.

Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan defended the couple’s decision on her Instagram Stories where she shared a screenshot of one of the reports claiming that the baby’s actual name is Jehangir. Saba wrote along with the picture, “Jeh Jaan. What’s in a name? Love. Live and let it be. Children are God’s blessings.”

However, this is not the first time that Kareena and Saif are facing criticism for their personal choice. Back in 2016 when the couple welcomed their first child together Taimur Ali Khan, there was an equal amount of criticism. Many trolls alleged that the Bollywood couple had named their child after the Turkish invader Timur who was a “barbaric ruler.” The couple had denied the allegation that Taimur’s name was taken from the Turkish ruler

In an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt last year, Kareena had revealed that soon after the couple announced Taimur’s name, a famous personality had visited her and the baby. The person, whose identity the actress did not reveal, asked Kareena why she would name her son Taimur. At that time Kareena was taken aback and wondered that it has not even been eight hours since she delivered and she started crying. Kareena described the negative media attention to her name as “ghastly.” The 40-year-old actress had further said that what she calls her child is completely her discretion and should concern nobody else.

Talking about the historical relevance of Taimur’s name Kareena said, “There is so much history they are going into. That what happened bl**dy 100-200 saal pehle kya hua tha, 300 saal pehle. Kisne dekha hai (Who has seen what happened 100-200 years ago?" And how do you know I named him like that. We named him that for the meaning and because we liked the sound of the name."

