When Kareena Kapoor Spat on Akshay Kumar Numerous Times

On the upcoming episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show", actor Akshay Kumar shared a funny anecdote about his and Kareena Kapoor Khan's banter during the shoot of "Good Newwz".

Akshay revealed that while shooting for the film, Kareena spat on him numerous times -- so much so that "he had to re-do his makeup again".

"When Kareena was doing a scene where she had to push out the baby, she was screaming out loud and simultaneously spitting on me," he recalled.

Akshay was accompanied by his co-stars Kareena, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani on the comedy chat show, which recently completed its 100 episodes.

Akshay will be seen hosting the special weekend episode. "I am glad that show has completed its 100 episodes and that I am part of the celebration. I wish this continues for ever and ever and keeps spreading happiness and laughter. My mom loves this show and enjoys watching the show," he said.

Good Newwz is a comedy film about two couples’s tryst with on vitro fertilization. The movie is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, and is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

