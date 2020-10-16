When Kareena Kapoor Threatened Parents She'll Run Away and Get Married to Saif Ali Khan Alone

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's love story is nothing short of a Bollywood film. The two met on the sets of a film, fell in love, got married and have been going strong since then. The two will be celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary today. But not many know, that before they got married in 2012, Kareena had threatened her parents -- actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita that she'd run off to London if they don't let her marry Saif the way she wants.

Both Kareena and Saif had been in media glare for years and for their wedding the two wanted it to be a family affair without any fan frenzy. Hence, they reasoned with their parents to keep things quiet.

“We threatened that if they didn’t let us do it our way, we’d run away to London and get married alone,” Kareena was quoted by Vogue magazine (via) as saying.

“Over the years of courtship and being together, we realised that there was no value left for anything. People just want to know what we’re eating, which designer I’m wearing, who we’ve invited. Saif and I decided that we wanted to keep the purest part of our relationship sacred. We followed protocol by going out on to the terrace and waving at the media after officially registering the marriage, but they didn’t need to know more than that,” she added.

The couple who is lovingly called Saifeena by their fans started dating towards the end of 2007, at the time when they both were shooting for their film Tashan. Though the couple had shared the screen space in LOC Kargil (released in 2003) and Omkara (released in 2006), sparks flew between them on the sets of Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial.

Four years after their wedding, Kareena and Saif welcomed their first baby, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi on December 20, 2016. Now the couple is expecting their second child.