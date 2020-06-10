When Kareena, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Posed with Sonam and Anand Ahuja at Their Wedding Reception

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor married entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in a traditional ceremony on May 8, 2018. The wedding was followed with festivities and a grand reception that was graced by the bigwigs of Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor arrived for the reception night with sister Karisma and husband Saif Ali Khan.

Recently, we came across a group photo from the bash featuring the newlyweds who were flanked by Kareena, Karisma, Saif and Amrita Arora. They are all seen cracking big smiles for the camera.

For her big night, Sonam opted for a in a grey and silver chevron print lehenga and choli while husband Anand matched his wife with a monochromatic traditional ensemble.

Sonam accessorized her look with elaborate chunky jewellery while Anand turned heads as he chose sneakers to go with his sherwani.

Sonam’s Veerey Di Wedding co-star Kareena simply slayed in a dazzling gold saree. She rounded off her elegant look with wavy hair and nude makeup.

Sister Karisma also was stunning in a white saree with silver embellished border. She teamed it with minimum accessories - large earrings and white clutch. Lolo finally left her hair loose with just bold eye makeup. Saif was dapper in a buttoned-up bandhgala with pocket square and white pyjama. He wore black shoes and flaunted his full grown beard.

Amrita was no less of a diva as she was pretty in white lace blouse paired with matching lehenga and dupatta to go with it.

