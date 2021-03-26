When Kareena, Karisma Kapoor’s Dance Performance at Armaan Jain’s Sangeet Took All the ‘Tareefan’

Armaan Jain tied the knot with Anissa Malhotra on February 3, last year. The couple got married in a big fat Punjabi wedding set up after a whole weekend of festivities. They later hosted a grand reception which saw the presence of the who’s who in Bollywood. The wedding reception night was a never ending dance party and saw the biggest stars in the showbiz celebrate a union to remember. Visuals from the big night went viral across social media platforms and keep resurfacing from time to time. The huge gala affair saw your favourite celebrities from B-town set the stage ablaze with their performances.

One of the most epic performances from the couple’s sangeet night came from Armaan’s cousin, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. The actresses came together to give one of their most memorable performances together. The sister duo put a special show in honour of the newlywed couple. The sisters were seen grooving on Kareena’s song Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding. As Kareena and Karisma matched steps together to rule the night, the crowd went gaga cheering for them.

Bebo also brought back Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham dancing to the most-loved hits, Bole Chudiyan. She was joined by filmmaker and close friend Karan Johar and they burst into a performance. Karisma also gave the crowd something special to remember as she did a solo performance on her famous song Le Gayi from the cult-status film Dil To Pagal Hai. The newly-wed couple also took over the stage and were joined by the K sisters and Karan who also put up a great show that evening.

Armaan made his acting debut in Bollywood with the 2014 film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil directed by Arif Ali. He co-starred with Deeksha Seth in the film.