1-MIN READ

When Karisma Kapoor Shared Screen Space With A Cheetah

credits - Karisma Kapoor instagram

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a still from one of her films. In the image, we can see Karisma standing next to the cheetah.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 10, 2020, 8:23 PM IST
It's a flashback Friday for actress Karisma Kapoor as she went down memory lane and recalled how she shot with a cheetah. Taking to Instagram, Karisma posted a still from one one of her films. In the image, we can see Karisma standing next to the cheetah.

"This is not computer generated, no VFX it's really me with this beautiful cheetah in the same frame! And yes I was scared yet mesmerised at the same time," she wrote.

Not only this, Karisma also asked her fans to guess the film. She gave them a clue by stating that the particular movie was shot in South Africa.

"Guess the film #guessinggame #flashbackfriday Hint -- shot in south africa #memories," she added.

According to netizens, the still is from Karisma and Govinda-starrer Shikari, which was released in 2000.

Speaking of Karisma's latest work projects, she was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's digital show Mentalhood.

