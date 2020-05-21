When Karthik Got Baby-zoned by Trisha in Gautham Menon’s Film

Few days after unveiling the teaser for Karthik Dial SeythaYenn, the makers released the 12-minute short film on May 20 on Youtube.

The feature directed by Gautham Menon is a spin-off to his 2010 classic work Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (VTV). VTV had STR and Trisha Krishnan as the lead characters.

This brings good news for the audiences as they get to see Karthik (played by STR) and Jessie (played by Trisha) back together after a decade. The 2010 romantic drama ended with Karthik and Jessie breaking up. Jessie requested Karthik to believe in his craft towards the ending of VTV.

That’s where the Karthik Dial SeythaYenn’s creator picked the plot from. The Tamil short film opens to both Karthik and Jessie leading separate lives at their homes during lockdown. He starts typing up the foremost sentence of a new script and gets hassled before going forward.

Karthik, who is facing a creative block, ends up dialing Jessie’s number. He asks Jessie, who is in Kerala with her family, how her husband Roy and twin children are doing. She responds saying Roy is helping out with a community group in social work and everything is okay.

Karthik, who is barely paying attention, bursts out saying the words, “I need you. I want you. I need your love.”

Jessie responds to Karthik’s outburst in her usual calm way. “Okay, just to make things better for you, I’ll say, ‘I love you, Karthik,” she says.

Here came the highlight when Jessie asserted, “You’re a baby, Karthik. You’re a baby. Shall I tell you something?”

She added that she is fond of him and looks at him like her third child.

Towards the end, just like earlier times, Jessie reinforces confidence in Karthik and requests him politely to not give up writing.

Jointly bankrolled by Dr Ishari K Ganesh and Ondraga Entertainment, the background score for the short film has been composed by music maestro A R Rahman.

