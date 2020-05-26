When Kartik Aaryan Exchanged T-shirt Mid Street Before Event, Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan is heartthrob of the nation and the young actor keeps no stone unturned when it comes to his work or entertaining the audiences.

Kartik has been posting a lot of stuff from his personal and professional life on social media and recently he dropped in a new video that gives us a glimpse into how diligently the actor works for his fans. The small clip uploaded by Kartik on his YouTube channel is called 'Babysteps, Mili ki Tshirt le li' and shows how Kartik once changed his T-shirt on busy Mumbai street before going for an event.

Kartik is seen driving with his entourage after a photoshoot when he realises that he is nearby the venue and decides to change his T-shirt. On finding that he is short of clothes he actually requires, he exchanges the shirt he is wearing with one of his companions. The video of Kartik changing clothes mid-street is being loved by his fans as he keeps getting showered with praise online.

Check out the video below.

On the movies front, Kartik was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film was not well received among the audience. Next, he features in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and has more projects lined up post that, which include Dostana 2 and a yet untitled 3D action movie with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut. All of Kartik's projects will be affected due to the coronavirus crisis.

