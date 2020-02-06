Take the pledge to vote

Movies
1-min read

When Kartik Aaryan Introduced His Girlfriend as 'Cousin'

Ahead of Valentine's Day, actor Kartik Aaryan went down memory lane and recounted a few mushy moments from his days as a teenager.

IANS

Updated:February 6, 2020, 8:26 AM IST
When Kartik Aaryan Introduced His Girlfriend as 'Cousin'
Kartik Aaryan

Ahead of Valentine's Day, actor Kartik Aaryan went down memory lane and recounted a few mushy moments from his days as a teenager.

"I remember when I was 16 years old, my girlfriend and I used to sit on the same bench in school and we would share homework and assignments. Back then, we were really scared of getting caught when we were on a date. Hence, we used to try our best to hide (our relationship) when we went to public places in Gwalior," recalled Kartik.

He shared how he would introduce his girlfriend as his "cousin" when they got caught getting caught.

"Once on Valentine's Day, I went to meet my girlfriend at a restaurant. I was scraed of getting caught by a family member or a relative. We used to roam around a lot but we were always scared of getting caught. A lot of times, I would address my then girlfriend as my cousin on getting caught!" Kartik revealed, on Sony TV's "The Kapil Sharma Show".

On the work front, Kartik is gearing up for the release of Imitiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal" on Valentine's Day. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan.

