When Kartik Aryan Would Arrive at Red Carpet Events in Auto

With his back-to-back powerful performances, Kartik Aaryan has become a well-known face of Bollywood. Recently, the actor talked about his old days and said that he used to attend red carpet events in autos. Kartik Aaryan spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said that the first car he bought after joining Bollywood was a third-hand vehicle, which cost him Rs 65,000.

The actor also revealed that he faced many problems with the car such as leakage problems and a defective driver seat door. Apart from travelling in the auto, he also used to take lifts from others to attend red carpet events.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan said, “I didn’t have a car when I came into the industry. The first car I bought after starring in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and after my fourth or fifth film. I bought a third-hand car, with much difficulty, which cost me around ₹60,000-65,000. I think the door wouldn’t open in that car.

“It’s not about struggle, I’m sharing it because it’s funny. I didn’t have a driver, I used to drive. I took the car specifically because when I used to go to red carpet events, I used to go by auto or take a lift from someone or go with someone on a bike.”

Now, Kartik Aaryan is the owner of some swanky cars. Recently, after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, T-Series chairperson and producer Bhushan Kumar gifted him a McLaren GT. Kartik became the owner of India’s first McLaren GT, which cost Rs 4.7 crore (ex-showroom price).

In April, Kartik Aaryan had bought a Lamborghini Urus, worth Rs 4.5 crore. Apart from these cars, Kartik also owns BMW 5 series, a MINI Cooper S Convertible and a Porsche 718 Boxster.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan started his career in 2011 with Luv Ranjan’s film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He will next be seen in Freddy, Shehzada, Captain India and an untitled film by Sajid Nadiadwala.

