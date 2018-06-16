English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
When Kate Hudson Drunk Dialed Her Exes
Actress Kate Hudson once drunkenly video called "every man" from her past in one "liberating" evening.
Actress Kate Hudson once drunkenly video called "every man" from her past in one "liberating" evening.
The 39-year-old actress, who is currently in a relationship with Danny Fujikawa, has been married to Chris Robinson and engaged to Matt Bellamy in the past, as well as being romantically linked to the likes of Owen Wilson, Dax Shepard, Lance Armstrong and Alex Rodriguez.
"One guy I FaceTimed 15 times. It was liberating because I had never done anything like that. I was that person that you could not get drunk. As soon as I felt anything, tipsy, anything, I would be home," Hudson said at Popsugar's Play/Ground event.
The Almost Famous star will not be doing any drunk dialing these days as she is currently pregnant with her third child, which will mark her first with boyfriend Danny, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
