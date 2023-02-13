Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of the best onscreen Bollywood duos. The on-screen pair has given many blockbuster films like Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. They are often in the headlines because of their personal lives. Apart from Bollywood films, their bond has always been in the limelight. Earlier, Salman revealed that casting Zareen Khan in his film Veer was apparently because she looked like Katrina Kaif. To this, the Bang Bang actress reacted when she was asked about Salman’s casting of Zareen.

In 2008, during a chat with Hindustan Times, the actress was asked about the Dabanng actor giving a break to her lookalike Zareen Khan in Veer, she had then called it “flattering and sweet". She stated, “Isn’t that flattering? I think that’s so sweet. I even helped her with her make-up during her screen test. She’s a lovely girl and I hope she does very well…” Katrina also added that she doesn’t think that Zareen looks like her.

She continued and quipped, “But if Salman misses me and wants to work with girls who look like me, that’s so sweet.”

It is also worth noting that after both the stars shared screen space in David Dhawan’s directorial Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya, rumours of them being in a relationship were made. However, in 2010 reports of the couple splitting up surfaced on the news.

On the other hand, Zareen Khan has also expressed that she has been called Katrina Kaif’s duplicate and shared that no director would want to work with a lookalike. She had even opened up about fat shaming and had been called “Fatrina.” She even shared that nothing good was ever written about her and the news portals would talk only about her weight.

Coming back to the professional front, Katrina Kaif has a slew of interesting projects lined-up. She was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She is also working on a project helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar for a superhero film titled Super Soldier.

The film was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Zaffar had earlier confirmed that there will be a discussion about the film’s schedule soon, no official announcement has been made for the same yet.

She also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Zoya Akhtar’s highly anticipated Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

