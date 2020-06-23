When Katrina Kaif Said She Admired Sushant Singh Rajput The Most Among All Young Actors

A video of Katrina Kaif praising Sushant Singh Rajput has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Katrina names the late Bollywood star as the actor she admires the most.

Katrina had once conducted a Facebook live on her page during which a fan asked her to name a young actor she admired the most. She had replied, “I believe (have heard) that Sushant was very good in Dhoni, which just released. I met my friend Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor) a few days back, who of course, was the director of Fitoor, which we did recently, and he said that he (Sushant) has done some amazing work. Congratulations there, to him.”

For the uninitiated, Sushant was set to romance Katrina in Abhishek Kapoor's Fitoor, an adaptation of Charles Dicken's classic The Great Expectations. But the actor had opted out of the project due to scheduling conflict.

When HT Cafe had approached Sushant for his reaction to Katrina’s praise for him, the actor had replied, “I hope Katrina watches the film soon, and feels the same. I can flaunt about it in front of friends back in Delhi.”

Katrina had condoled Sushant’s death and shared a picture of him on her Instagram page. “Rest In Peace,” she wrote.

MS Dhoni - The Untold Story remains one of the best works of Sushant who stepped into the shoes of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the latter’s biopic.

Sushant passed away in Mumbai on June 14. He died by suicide, Mumbai Police confirmed.

