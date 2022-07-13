When Katrina Kaif Said She's 'Afraid' Of Doing Interviews With Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are one of the much-loved on-screen couples in the industry. The duo have delivered hit films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger, Partner, Tiger Zindaa Hai and many others. While the couple’s on-screen chemistry is loved by their fans, there was a time when the Namaste London actress was afraid of giving interviews with the megastar.

Katrina and Salman also worked in the 2008 drama Yuvvraaj directed by Subhash Ghai, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Zayed Khan, among others. During her interview with Hindustan Times at the time, when asked why she was not promoting the film with Salman, Katrina said, “No that wasn’t the promotional strategy at all. I’ve always given interviews on my own. But yeah, we are doing a few interviews together for news channels in Delhi. Having said that, Salman’s too unpredictable. (Laughs) I’m afraid to do interviews with him… you never know what he’ll end up saying.”

In the same interview, Katrina was asked to share her views of Zarine, who was set to be launched in Hindi films by Salman, at the time. While Katrina said she found Zarine ‘lovely’, she added that Zarine did not look like her. Katrina, also shared that she had helped Zarine with her make-up during her screen test for Veer.

Katrina was asked if Zarine was signed for the Salman Khan film because she looked like her, the actor told HT in 2008, “Isn’t that flattering? I think that’s so sweet. I even helped her with her make-up during her screen test. She’s a lovely girl and I hope she does very well… though I don’t think she looks like me. But if Salman misses me and wants to work with girls who look like me, that’s so sweet.”

For those unaware, Katrina and Salman reportedly dated each other for many years. In a 2019 interview, Katrina called Salman her ‘true friend’. The two have continued to work in films together and were seen in the 2019 film Bharat. They will soon be seen together again in Tiger 3.

In December 2021, Katrina and actor Vicky Kaushal married in a hush-hush ceremony in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina has got a number of projects in the pipeline including Phone Bhoot, where she will be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film will be released in theatres on October 7. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Katrina will also reunite with Salman in their upcoming film, Tiger 3.

