When KGF Star Yash Manifested the Idea of Bringing SIIMA and Other Big Award Shows to Bengaluru

If we look at the Indian box office, one of the films which have changed the dynamics with big collections is KGF 2 starring Yash. While many biggies have been struggling to provide content that had a mass appeal, Yash served the audience with a massive blockbuster that made Kannada industry shine all across. His magic at the box office changed the dynamics of the Kannada film industry which has opened doors to many big award functions, ceremonies and events, and SIIMA in Bengaluru is just the beginning.

Fans have been sharing videos from the time when Yash consciously said that one day, big award shows will happen in Bengaluru. And now that the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards recently concluded in Bangalore, everything Yash wanted has finally become a reality. Yash and KGF2 have enjoyed a big win at the box office but SIIMA happening in Bengaluru proves that the Rocking star has brought about a change that goes beyond numbers.

Everyone is applauding the fact that the most prestigious event took place in Karnataka. The people at the award function not only acknowledged Yash’s initiative to ask for hosting SIIMA in Karnataka but also thanked him for the same. With this, not only did the Rocking Star fulfill his dream, but has also opened avenues for such major events to happen not just in Karnataka, but in other states too.

Who played a part in #SIIMA coming to Karnataka this year? Clue: He’s a rocking star 😉 pic.twitter.com/fBTB3Ih2le — SIIMA (@siima) September 10, 2022

Yash also expressed his delight about the same at an award event as he mentioned that previously the actors used to travel to other cities for such prestigious events and it’s come to Bengaluru which is only the beginning, and slowly this will expand to all states and no longer be limited to just one or two cities in the South Industry.

Other than this, while sharing an update about the next chapter of KGF franchise, Yash said, “It will take time. Whatever I do has to be done correctly and we’ll come back at the correct time.” From opening at Rs 54 crores to becoming the biggest star on the map, Yash has delivered. Both him and his films have won India over and have successfully set a mark in Indian cinema. While the film KGF2 managed to grab big numbers for its first-day collection, it has been constantly gaining a lot of love on the OTT platform as well.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here