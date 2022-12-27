When KGF Star Yash Pulled Out a Gun in Public While Stranded in Traffic

Kannada star Yash has found popularity on a pan-India level after appearing in the KGF films helmed by Prashanth Neel. Once confined to only within the state of Karnataka, Yash’s fandom now transcends borders and is fondly known as ‘Rocky Bhai’ as he was called in the KGF films. He has appeared in several interviews and media interactions ever since his KGF: Chapter 2 released earlier this year and in one of these interactions he made a revelation that acting in gangster films once made him pull out a gun in public.

One of the scenes from the first KGF film was very popular when Yash’s character pulls out a gun in public to stop the traffic at a crossing to help a woman cross the street. Yash, in interaction with Film Companion, revealed that something of that sort played out in real life as well. He was answering a question on how his reel life characters affected his real life.

Answering this question, Yash said, “When you play a role, you start to understand his behaviour, his thinking. And many times, knowingly or unknowingly you start behaving like him.”

He recounted an incident from the film Rajdhani, which was his first gangster film. His character was shown to be a violent gangster who took out a gun to threaten people at the drop of a hat.

Yash said that he got so much into the character that once, while he was stuck in traffic, he took out the gun from his pocket in frustration, only to realise later what he was doing. He concluded by saying that some characters do leave behind an effect on an actor.

